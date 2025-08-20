The assumption for months has been that Arch Manning will be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he leaves Texas after this season. However, a new report suggests he is no longer the favorite to go first overall next April.

The nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning is one of the biggest stories in college football as he enters his first season as the official QB 1 of the Longhorns next week. However, the hype about him has existed for the last couple of years, and many football experts expect him to ride it all the way into the 2026 draft.

There have even been various reports about teams like the Cleveland Browns already having their eye on next April in the hopes of landing the talented QB with the top pick. Yet, according to Bet Ideas, Manning is no longer the favorite to go first in next year’s event.

Garrett Nussmeier the current favorite to go No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to the betting side, LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier is the favorite to go first with +325 odds. Oddly enough, Manning is not even next in their odds breakdown. He is fourth, behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and South Carolina star LaNorris Sellers. You can find the complete odds below:

Garrett Nussmeier +325

Cade Klubnik +400

LaNorris Sellers +400

Arch Manning +450

Drew Allar +500

All five are viewed as the top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 college football season. Manning, Klubnik, and Penn State’s Allar will be the leaders of offenses for teams with serious hopes to compete for a national championship early next year.

Nussmeier could have entered the 2025 NFL Draft. However, early projections for him were not strong, and it played a key role in his return to Baton Rouge this year.