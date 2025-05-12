‘Real chance’ Bill Belichick never coaches a game for North Carolina

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After spending a year away from football, Bill Belichick is getting back in the game. Though this time it’s not as an NFL head coach. He’ll instead be the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Yet, Belichick still hasn’t coached a game at North Carolina. According to Awful Announcing’s Pablo Torre, there’s a real chance Belichick never does coach a game for the Tar Heels.

“I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance that he doesn’t [make it to Week 1 with North Carolina]. And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now, obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1st.” Pablo Torre on Bill Belichick

What’s unique about Belichick’s agreement with North Carolina is that his contract buyout drops to just $1 million after June 1, which is far before the Tar Heels play their first game on September 1 against TCU.

However, at some point, the University of North Carolina may determine that Belichick’s off-field drama, complete with the Jordon Hudson connection, just isn’t worth it. Which would be an odd end to Belichick’s attempt to become a college football head coach after building arguably the NFL’s best coaching resume of all time.

Plus, if not even North Carolina wants him, where would Belichick turn next? Chances are the NFL wouldn’t touch him after passing up on him once, possibly twice. Ultimately, if North Carolina forces Belichick out, would he still have any interest in being a college football coach elsewhere?

While we’re all waiting to see what Belichick can do with a college football program, maybe it’s time to ask whether he’s already coached his final football game?

Related: Shedeur Sanders: My story will be similar to Tom Brady’s