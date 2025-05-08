President Trump gives Alabama legend Nick Saban new job that should terrify athletes making big NIL money

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban hates the influence that name, image, and likeness money has had on college football. It seems he has been able to convince President Donald Trump as well about its evil, and the head of the US government has given the former Alabama football coach a new and major role in his crusade against NIL money.

Last week, it was revealed that Saban and Trump had an in-depth one-on-one conversation about the topic of NIL guidelines. The talk led to White House officials admitting the president would consider an executive order to increase scrutiny on payments to college athletes. But instead, Yahoo Sports revealed on Wednesday that a presidential commission will be formed to take a hard look at NIL money.

But it seems that Saban’s role in this developing story did not end with his chat with President Trump. On Thursday, The Athletic revealed that not only will the legendary Alabama coach be a part of this new commission, he will be one of its co-chairs.

The commission reportedly will consist of “college sports stakeholders, prominent businesspeople with deep connections to college football.” And, of course, Saban. Saban’s co-chair has not yet been revealed. But The Athletic claims it will be a “prominent businessman with deep ties to college athletics.” Furthermore, the president is “expected to be ‘very engaged’ with the commission because he sees the current state of college sports as an issue of national importance.”

Name, image, and likeness collectives have completely changed roster building in college football. And one person who hated it from the start is Nick Saban. The 73-year-old has long been outspoken about the negatives of college athletes making millions. And it played a key role in why he walked away from the sport a year ago.

However, schools have made massive sums for decades off those players, with the compensation for them just being a scholarship. NIL guidelines have already been litigated in the courts. And the recent “House vs. NCAA” settlement will soon lead to schools paying players directly. Specifically, $2.8 billion in the years ahead.

It is unclear what Saban hopes to gain from Trump’s involvement. Since Pandora’s box has been opened and it can’t be closed now. However, with his crusade bolstered by the highest level of government, he is likely to have an effect in the future. Especially for players making the largest NIL sums.