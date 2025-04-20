New England Patriots insider reveals UNC ‘not loving the Bill Belichick experience’

Bill Belichick is reportedly rubbing people the wrong way at the University of North Carolina just four months into his head coaching job.

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots, shocked the football world when he became the Tar Heels’ coach in December. His move came after he realized he would likely not get another NFL head coaching position during the offseason.

Belichick has been running a tight ship in his first months at UNC. According to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, Belichick has spoken with local reporters only once since December, while making no assistants or players available. He’s also faced controversy regarding the influence his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson holds in the athletic department, after requesting she be copied on many of his emails.

With Belichick laying down the law in Chapel Hill, NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom Curran revealed that not everyone is embracing the change.

“From rumblings I heard, and this is not recent, this a month or two ago, they’re not loving the Bill Belichick experience if you’re an everyday employee down there, which is probably what a lot of the people here in 2000 felt when Bill came aboard and said, ‘I don’t know if I like this.’ It’s uncomfortable,” Curran told WEEI sports radio in Boston.

"They're not loving the Bill Belichick experience if you're an everyday employee down there"@tomecurran explains how things have been going down at UNC since Bill Belichick has taken over as the head football coach pic.twitter.com/hsCkbxWBwv — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) April 17, 2025

It will all be moot, however, if Belichick transforms UNC’s football program into a powerhouse. According to 247Sports, he already has the 12th-ranked recruiting class for 2025. But if he fails to win and develop the program, his stint might be short-lived.