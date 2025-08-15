The NCAA has officially revealed the penalty Michigan will get for its infamous sign-stealing scheme from a few seasons ago. And it amounts to a very expensive slap on the wrist.

There was no bigger story in college football this week than the NCAA revelation of the Wolverines’ punishment for the intricate sign-stealing scheme former assistant Connor Stalions used to help the program win a National Championship in 2023. The penalty has been revealed, and it is a mixed bag. Here are some of the most notable handed down today.

Michigan has been hit with a $50,000 initial fine, a fine on 10 percent of the football budget, 10 percent of the cost of football scholarships for the 2025 season, and the loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. According to ESPN, that could “easily” cost the school $30 million in revenue

Another game was added to Sherrone Moore’s suspension. He will now be sidelined for a pair of games each this season and in 2026

The NCAA COI levied an 8-year show-cause penalty for Stalions, a 3-year show-cause for former assistant Dennard Robinson, and a 10-year show-cause penalty for former head coach Jim Harbaugh. The levy essentially blocks either from taking a coaching role for an NCAA team during that time

Michigan and its coaches/staffers were charged with six Level 1 violations

The football program will not be hit with a postseason ban, nor will they have to vacate any wins, including their 2023 National Championship victory

Official, from the NCAA: Michigan's penalties for the advanced scouting/sign-stealing scandal: pic.twitter.com/UE4nZnf6mZ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 15, 2025

Stalions were hit the hardest as the investigation cast him as the person who “orchestrated” the entire scheme to steal play signs for opponents.

“Stalions directed and arranged for individuals to conduct off-campus, in-person scouting of Michigan’s future regular-season opponents,” the report states. “In doing so, Stalions purchased game tickets and transferred them to those individuals, who included another staff member, interns, and acquaintances of Stalions. The network of individuals was referred to as the ‘KGB.'”

So, how stiff were the NCAA’s penalties on the Michigan football program? Even with an influx of hundreds of millions into college sports, potentially losing $30 million over the next two years is a big hit to the university.

However, the hope of rival fans was maybe the Wolverines could be banned from playoff contention in an upcoming season or lose their national championship. None of that happened on Friday. Those supporters are unlikely to be satisfied with the NCAA’s ruling this week.