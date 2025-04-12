Four schools reportedly emerge as top landing spots after QB Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee part ways over NIL standoff

College football’s landscape shifted dramatically as quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers have parted ways following a dispute over his NIL contract. The standout is now expected to enter the transfer portal.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team during a Saturday morning meeting that Iamaleava would no longer be part of the program. The situation escalated when Iamaleava missed both team meetings and practice on Friday.

ESPN’s college sports insider Pete Thamel broke the news, explaining, “The standoff between the two sides stemmed from Iamaleava’s contract, and the school decided to cut ties after those talks emerged publicly this week.”

Sources: Tennessee is moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team of the decision at a team meeting this morning. Iamaleava missed meetings and practice on Friday, which was the driver of this decision. pic.twitter.com/BsdhJMDXiz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2025

According to ESPN senior writer Chris Low, Iamaleava and his representatives sought $4 million for the 2025 season—a substantial increase from the $2.4 million he was set to earn. Iamaleava initially joined Tennessee with a contract reportedly valued at $8 million total.

The Volunteers balked at the pay raise.

The talented signal-caller made his mark last season, guiding the Volunteers to the College Football Playoffs as a sophomore. Though Tennessee’s championship hopes ended with a 42-17 defeat to eventual national champions Ohio State in the first round, Iamaleava’s potential was evident throughout the campaign.

In 13 games, he threw for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing 63.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 358 yards and three additional scores.

With Iamaleava now on the move, where will he land?

College insider reveals where Nico Iamaleava could end up

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, four schools have emerged as favorites for Iamaleava’s services.

“Sources tell On3 that UCLA is a school to watch, and USC and Notre Dame have been linked to Iamaleava. On3 has not yet confirmed whether the Trojans or Fighting Irish are interested in adding him. More players could emerge as he is now headed to the portal,” reports Nakos.

“Sources have also indicated Texas Tech could be a school to watch, but the Red Raiders return Behren Morton. Texas Tech’s portal spending continues to have the program linked to top players in the portal.”

The spring transfer portal officially opens April 16, giving Iamaleava and interested programs just days to prepare for what will likely be one of this year’s most significant transfer moves.