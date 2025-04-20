Deion Sanders loses Colorado’s leading rusher in transfer portal to program he accused of tampering

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has lost last year’s leading rusher to an ACC football program he previously accused of tampering.

Running back Isaiah Augustave, who led the team with 384 yards on 85 carries and four touchdowns, is heading east to play for the Virginia Cavaliers, according to Buffaloes Wire.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders called out Virginia last week, accusing them of tampering with Colorado players, reportedly including defensive back Carter Stoutmire.

“Virginia, you’ve got to stop,” Sanders said, via Buffaloes Wire. “I let you have one and didn’t say nothing about it.”

This marks Augustave’s second transfer in his college career. He began at Arkansas in 2023, rushing for 202 yards and one touchdown as a freshman before joining Colorado.

Augustave has two years of eligibility remaining.

According to Buffaloes Wire, Sanders plans to use the transfer portal to add two running backs to fill the void.