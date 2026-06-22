A season ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes had a quarterback competition between Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair. Sayin won the starting job. He will be the Buckeyes starting quarterback for the second straight season. Sayin will most likely declare for the 2027 NFL Draft once the 2026 college football season ends. Kienholz transferred this offseason. St. Clair stayed with the football program, and he will be the backup quarterback.

St. Clair will be in line to be the Buckeyes starting quarterback in 2027 and beyond. As for now, Sayin will be looking to improve his 2027 NFL Draft stock. He also has some other areas to improve on with his game. Ohio State will have a lot of talent back in 2026. Is St. Clair one of the best backups in college football?

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Quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) runs during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch

Cody Nagel of CBS Sports listed who the Top 10 backup quarterbacks are in the nation. He listed St. Clair as one of the top backups in the country. Ohio State has a very good quarterback room. Everything is clear for the 2026 college football season: Sayin is the starting quarterback, and St. Clair is the backup. Even with this being the case, Nagel thinks that St. Clair is a future star in the making for this football program.

He said, “There is no quarterback competition in Columbus this year. Returning Heisman finalist Julian Sayin is firmly entrenched as Ohio State‘s starter, but that says more about Sayin than the talent behind him. St. Clair, a five-star prospect in the loaded 2025 quarterback class, looks like the next name in the Buckeyes’ quarterback pipeline that has produced college stars like C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett. His limited college sample as a redshirt freshman — just 12 snaps and two incomplete pass attempts — hardly says anything about his long-term outlook. At Bellefontaine (Ohio), St. Clair threw for more than 10,000 yards and 104 touchdowns in four seasons, reinforcing why many view him as Ohio State’s quarterback of the future.”

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St. Clair is probably going to see more snaps this season for the Buckeyes. When Ohio State has some big leads against some other teams, they will want him to get some in-game reps. St. Clair has a lot of promise as a former five-star recruit. He is 6’4″ and weighs 230 lbs.

Potential Two-Year Starter

Quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) makes a pass as head coach Ryan Day watches in the background in the second half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/The Columbus Dispatch

The plan for the Buckeyes is for St. Clair to be the starting quarterback in 2027 and in 2028. It would be a surprise if he was not the starting quarterback for Ohio State next season. There is a chance that he could be starting sooner if Sayin were to get injured. A lot of Buckeyes fans hope that Sayin doesn’t get injured. He is a pretty good quarterback who needs to improve on some things in the pocket.

There have been a lot of good quarterbacks who have played for Ohio State. C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, and other quarterbacks were selected in the first-round when Ryan Day has been the head coach of this program. Sayin and St. Clair are the next two quarterbacks in line who could potentially be first-round picks.