For the first time, Ohio State star running back Bo Jackson responded to the rumors that he considered leaving the Buckeyes in the transfer portal.

During the Buckeyes’ run to a national championship during the 2024 season, the team had a dominant two-headed monster in the backfield. Quinshon Judkins rumbled for 1,060 yards and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. His teammate TreVeyon Henderson posted 1,016 yards and averaged 7.1 per rush. It is why he was also selected in Round 2 by the New England Patriots.

It created a massive void in the backfield that would be impossible to fill in just one offseason. However, from the start, freshman Bo Jackson did an admirable job of trying to make up the difference by tallying 1,090 yards and a 6.1 average per carry in his debut season.

After putting up such good numbers as a freshman for a title contender, his representation no doubt let him know he might be able to get an even better payday in the transfer portal. Rumors swirled that he could make the jump. However, Ohio State did what it needed to and gave him a NIL pay bump for 2026.

Bo Jackson didn’t come close to leaving Ohio State in transfer portal

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But how close was he to actually testing his value in the transfer portal? “It wasn’t really a hard decision [to stay],” Jackson told the media this week at spring practices. “This is where I want to be, so I’m here where I want to be.”

The running back claimed the speculation in the winter about leaving Ohio State was “just rumors.” Fortunately for Buckeyes fans, it looks like a change of scenery never really seemed close, and he will be back in Columbus this year.