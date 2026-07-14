Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law is now wanted by police in North Carolina.

A Brunswick County judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for Jennifer “Jen” Belichick after she failed to appear in court on a misdemeanor speeding citation, according to court records.

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The Traffic Stop That Started It All

The matter stems from a May 21 traffic stop on a North Carolina highway, where a state trooper pulled Jen over for allegedly driving 88 mph in a 70-mph zone. She was issued a citation and ordered to appear in court on Friday. When she didn’t show up, the judge issued the arrest order.

The Hoodie’s much younger girlfriend, 25-year-old cheerleader Jordon Hudson, is going to have a field day with this, you just know it.

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A North Carolina judge issued an arrest order for Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen Belichick after she allegedly failed to appear in court over a speeding violation.



Jen Belichick, married to North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, was cited for… pic.twitter.com/HgXbqz9V3Q — Fox News Sports (@FoxNewsSports_) July 13, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: … misdemeanor speeding on May 21 — allegedly clocked at 88 mph in a 70 mph zone in Brunswick County. When she didn’t show up for her court date Friday, the judge issued the order. She now has three options: file a motion to recall the order, hire an attorney to fight the case, or turn herself in to authorities. She has not commented publicly.

Jen, who is married to Belichick’s son Steve — the defensive coordinator for the North Carolina Tar Heels — now has several options to resolve the situation. But, in hindsight, maybe just showing up to address the speeding ticket would have been the way to go.

Family Drama Meets Legal Trouble

The warrant adds another layer of drama and headlines to the Belichick family, which has already been in the spotlight for months. Jen made national news late last year after reportedly unleashing a heated 40-minute tirade against Hudson, following a UNC football game. Sources said Jen accused Hudson of being overly controlling and urged her father-in-law to choose family over the relationship.

Even with all the family drama swirling around the program, Steve Belichick is still on his dad’s coaching staff, and the Tar Heels have been grinding through a tough season under the eight-time Super Bowl champion.

The speeding case itself appears relatively minor — a common traffic violation that often gets resolved without much fanfare. However, failing to appear in court resulted in an active warrant, which will likely draw even more attention because of the Belichick name.

Right now, nobody knows if Jen intends to deal with the warrant anytime soon or how she’ll handle it. With the Belichick family already living under a constant spotlight, this new court issue is just the latest headache they didn’t need as the college football season kicks into high gear.

Expectations for the Tar Heels this season are pretty tempered. Most observers see the program as still very much in rebuild mode under Belichick, even with all his NFL pedigree and defensive know-how. The realistic goal for now seems to be scraping together enough wins for a bowl game rather than making any real noise in the ACC title picture.