Bill Belichick and North Carolina rumored to be favorite for stud QB that will enter transfer portal

A new rumor claims Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football program are seen as a favorite to land a talented quarterback about to enter the transfer portal this week.

To most NFL fans, New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach the professional football ranks have ever seen. That’s what comes with being a key part of eight Super Bowl wins during an illustrious career in the sport.

However, there are many who wonder if he can bring that same level of success to the college ranks with North Carolina. Recruiting high school kids is a very different beast than millionaires in free agency. However, the college game has undergone a massive shift in the last few years due to NIL rules. It has turned the transfer portal into the NCAA’s version of free agency.

That pro-level element that has been brought to the sport certainly benefits a coach with the brand recognition Belichick has. And it seems he could be closing in on one of his first major recruits in the portal.

Bill Belichick close to landing Gio Lopez in transfer portal?

Earlier this week, ESPN broke the news that South Alabama starting QB Gio Lopez is joining Nico Iamaleava as one of the top players in the April transfer portal.

The sophomore had a breakout season in 2024 as he posted career highs in total yards (3,022), total touchdowns (25), and passer rating (150.8). After Iamaleava, he is the best quarterback available in this month’s transfer portal. Much better stats than the Tar Heels got from Jacolby Criswell last season.

That is why Belichick and his staff have been targeting him. And ESPN claims North Carolina “stands as the expected leader to land Lopez” to land him in the portal.