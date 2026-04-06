Bill Belichick has been named in a nearly $300,000 lawsuit raising questions about an alleged incident at one of the legendary NFL coach’s luxury properties.

The suit targets Forty Five Fair Street LLC, a company managed by Belichick, and centers on claims of negligence related to work performed at his Nantucket home.

The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to maintain safe conditions during a renovation project, though many specifics of the underlying events remain under wraps in early court filings.

The lawsuit was brought by painter Andrew Jackson, who alleges he slipped and fell while working at the property in June of 2024. Jackson claims the fall resulted from unsafe site conditions.

After allegedly suffering a severe right ankle injury, the painter is seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages reportedly exceeding $285,000.

“As a direct and proximate result of the fall, plaintiff sustained serious bodily injuries including a severe right ankle injury, together with pain, disability, medical expenses, lost wages, and other consequential damages,” the lawsuit states.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: A painter named Andrew Jackson has sued Bill Belichick for an injury suffered while working on his Massachusetts home claiming more than $285,000 in medical bills and other financial losses.



Jackson claims he fell at the work site, suffering a severe ankle… pic.twitter.com/rDaDR3YSMN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 6, 2026

$300K Lawsuit Against Bill Belichick Over Nantucket Property Accident

Court documents indicate the incident involved the placement and maintenance of plastic sheeting or coverings in the work area, though further particulars have not been fully disclosed.

Belichick, who took over as head coach at the University of North Carolina after decades leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Some legal observers note that liability cases like this often hinge on whether the property owner or manager took reasonable steps to ensure worker safety.

Belichick purchased the Nantucket home in 2024 for $4.8 million.

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Neither Belichick nor his representatives has issued a statement, and the LLC has not yet filed a formal response in court. Updates are expected as more details emerge.

The legal issues are an unwanted distraction for Belichick as he heads into his second season at North Carolina. But then, he’s big on distractions, considering his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

After a challenging 4-8 debut campaign in 2025, the legendary coach is focused on building a competitive squad. Even as his team faces a much tougher 2026 schedule.

The last thing the 73-year-old coach needs is a lingering legal matter pulling attention away from his team. Especially as expectations rise amongst Tar Heel fans demanding noticeable improvement on the field.