Arch Manning’s Heisman odds plummeted after a shaky outing as No. 1 Texas fell to No. 3 Ohio State 14-7, where he seemingly had more commercials than completions in the first half.

In the highly-touted matchup between the Longhorns and Buckeyes, Manning went 17-for-30 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed just 5-of-10 passes for 26 yards in the opening half.

Manning averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt and was sacked once as he looked unsettled in the pocket against Matt Patricia’s defense. The Longhorns converted just 5-of-14 third downs and 1-of-5 fourth downs, including a crucial goal-line stop when the Buckeyes stuffed Manning on a tush push on fourth-and-goal.

Betting Markets React Swiftly to Poor Performance

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manning’s struggles immediately impacted his Heisman Trophy odds — even at halftime.

“Arch Manning was the favorite to win the Heisman this morning at +700… Now, he’s at +1000 behind Garrett Nussmeier & Cade Klubnik,” FanDuel Sportsbook posted on X.

The odds dropped even further on FanDuel Sportsbook following the game, with Manning now at +1300, tied for third with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who caught six passes for 43 yards.

Manning, who is just 21, was one of the most hyped college quarterbacks entering the 2025 season. He is the projected first-overall pick in next year’s draft but has said he plans to stay in college.