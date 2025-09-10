The University of South Florida’s upset win over the Florida Gators was not only one of the biggest stunners of college football Week 2, but it has been at the center of a viral firestorm related to one AP voter’s ranking following Saturday’s games.
On Saturday, the USF Bulls went into Gainesville to battle the No. 13 Gators and handed them a surprise 18-16 loss. It was a defeat that was sure to knock Florida down a bunch of pegs in the top 25 and likely land the Bulls a spot in the updated rankings. Well, not in the mind of AP voter Haley Sawyer.
Her rankings caught the eyes of college football fans for all the wrong reasons earlier this week when she decided to actually move Florida up two spots in her ballot after ranking them at 16 heading into Week 2. Furthermore, USF didn’t even get a spot in the top 25 after defeating the Gators.
AP voter’s explanation video does not go over well with college football fans
After the ballot caused a commotion online, the USC Trojans reporter decided to respond with a video on social media. And it didn’t go well.
Sawyer didn’t want to explain the “process” for how she put together her top 25, claimed “tons” of people are part of the AP voter committee, and that it is “not a perfect system.” In reality, just 62 individuals have the opportunity to vote on the AP top 25. Far less than the hundreds that vote for the Heisman Trophy winner.
Unsurprisingly, overly passionate college football fans were not thrilled with her attempt to blow off the heat she received from her Week 3 ballot, and they went after her on X. You can find some of those opinions below.
