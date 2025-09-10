The University of South Florida’s upset win over the Florida Gators was not only one of the biggest stunners of college football Week 2, but it has been at the center of a viral firestorm related to one AP voter’s ranking following Saturday’s games.

On Saturday, the USF Bulls went into Gainesville to battle the No. 13 Gators and handed them a surprise 18-16 loss. It was a defeat that was sure to knock Florida down a bunch of pegs in the top 25 and likely land the Bulls a spot in the updated rankings. Well, not in the mind of AP voter Haley Sawyer.

Her rankings caught the eyes of college football fans for all the wrong reasons earlier this week when she decided to actually move Florida up two spots in her ballot after ranking them at 16 heading into Week 2. Furthermore, USF didn’t even get a spot in the top 25 after defeating the Gators.

.@haleymsawyer’s response to CFB fans criticizing her AP Ballot:



“I don’t want to go too much into my process or logic… It’s really fun but it doesn’t probably matter in the end.”



Sawyer moved Florida up two spots after losing to USF on Saturday. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/b0ATToij8x pic.twitter.com/d9wsQpLA0F — #18 USFBULLS69 (@usfbulls69) September 9, 2025

After the ballot caused a commotion online, the USC Trojans reporter decided to respond with a video on social media. And it didn’t go well.

Sawyer didn’t want to explain the “process” for how she put together her top 25, claimed “tons” of people are part of the AP voter committee, and that it is “not a perfect system.” In reality, just 62 individuals have the opportunity to vote on the AP top 25. Far less than the hundreds that vote for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Unsurprisingly, overly passionate college football fans were not thrilled with her attempt to blow off the heat she received from her Week 3 ballot, and they went after her on X. You can find some of those opinions below.

Genuine question, did she even know USF beat Florida when she submitted her rankings? I don’t see how someone with that information would rank Florida where she did and leave USF unranked. That would make it a lot worse — Derrico Henrio (@derrico_henrio) September 9, 2025

She’s directly impacting the lives of hundreds of players, coaches, and staff at the schools she’s choosing to wrongfully leave out of her ballot… it DOES matter — John "Sentive" Osborn (@SentiveJ) September 9, 2025

A person, who's livelihood depends on the integrity and prosperity of the thing they cover, admitting they don't use logic and that "it doesn't probably matter…" is not the type of person who should be in this profession. — Jeff Cloud (@jCloudyPants) September 9, 2025

Craziest part about the Haley Sawyer clip is that she willingly said/recorded that and not once thought “hmmm maybe this will piss off some of the most aggressive people in the world.” — LinkedIn Park (@linked_inpark) September 9, 2025

What happens when you give everyone a participation trophy growing up. — Kutt – The Social Betting Platform (@KuttBet) September 10, 2025

Comments like this👇are why you still encounter football fans who categorically oppose female analysts/pundits



There are many good, serious female analysts/pundits. But all it takes is one Haley Sawyer to create a stereotype that lives rent-free in fans’ minds https://t.co/qGCFx9WaCF — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 10, 2025

Haley you are one of the reasons women are made fun of so much in sports. Be better, loser. — BillyHogThornton (@BillyHogT) September 9, 2025

of course Haley Sawyer @haleymsawyer now has her tweets protected. If you cannot take your AP vote seriously, please give it to someone who will actually take the time to rank the teams week in/week out. @AP_Top25 Are we really allowing this to happen? — Ryan “Girth King” Hutchinson (@IEATASS3S) September 10, 2025

As an OU fan, this egregious act of laziness and stupidity also affects my Sooners since she has Florida ranked just ahead of them this week. Oklahoma could be 12th instead of 13th with how slim the margin is behind Clemson. I'm annoyed for y'all, USF Nation! This bs has to end. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) September 9, 2025