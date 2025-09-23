Mike Gundy’s memorable run as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys has officially come to an end. On Tuesday morning, ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel broke the news that after going 4-11 in his last 15 games, Oklahoma State officials fired Gundy.

The decision brings a legendary 21-season run to an end. After a couple of decades of middle-of-the-road or worse seasons, Gundy was able to bring the Cowboys back to relevancy and won 10 or more games eight times, including a pair of 12-win years in 2011 and 2021. However, following a 10-4 finish two years ago, the program has gone into a steep decline over the last two seasons, including a 3-9 finish in 2024.

While the Oklahoma State job isn’t one of the most sought-after in the sport, Gundy’s run has made the position one of note, so the school is sure to have some talented rising coaches, and one major name interested in the gig. Let’s look at six potential options.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane Green Wave

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Over his stints at Troy and Tulane, Jon Sumrall has proven he is one of the fastest-rising coaches in all of college football. In three seasons, his worst record was 9-5 in year one with the Green Wave. Sooner or later, a major program from a top conference is going to come calling, and Oklahoma State should seriously consider being that program.

Jason Candle, Toledo

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While Ohio State is the state’s No. 1 program, Jason Candle has turned Toledo into a team deserving of respect. During his 11 seasons leading the Rockets, they have never had a losing record (the worst season was 6-6 in 2019), and he has a pair of 11-win years on his resume. Being a serious contender for the Cowboys’ job seems like a natural next stop, and he is a rising talent that won’t come with a high cost.

Jimbo Fisher

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

From 2010 to 2020, Jimbo Fisher was the cream of the college football crop during a legendary run with Florida State. While he was solid as the head coach of Texas A&M, he never recaptured the same level of success that he had with the Seminoles. After being fired twice, his stock has dropped significantly. However, he still had an impressive resume that includes a National Championship and six double-digit win seasons. Fisher should be on Oklahoma State’s radar.

Jeff Monken, Army Black Knights

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

When you can produce six winning seasons and three double-digit campaigns in 12 years at Army, you are doing something special. That is why Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken should be under consideration for the Cowboys head coach opening. Elite recruits are not going to West Point, nor do they have NIL money. It would be fascinating to see what the talented ball coach can do with funds and a strong recruiting department at his disposal.

Jason Eck, New Mexico

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

New Mexico head coach Jason Eck is viewed as one of the best offensive play callers in the country. Most around the game expect his time with the Lobos won’t last long because the former Wisconsin offensive lineman is a new-age coach who connects well with today’s athletes in the NIL era. Those characteristics are something the Cowboys should be aiming for in their head coach search.

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

Credit: HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson Helton has helped bring Western Kentucky back to relevancy during his seven seasons with the program. He’s led the team to a trio of nine-win seasons and has only had one losing campaign despite constantly being raided for players and coaches. The fast-rising coach should be a top contender for the Cowboys’ opening.