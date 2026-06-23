The Ohio State Buckeyes have been known for landing some of the top wide receiver prospects in the past. Ohio State has been known as wide receiver university. The Buckeyes have had a lot of players be drafted in the first-round at the wide receiver position.

Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. have all been selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft over the last several years. Jeremiah Smith is projected to be another Buckeyes wide receiver who will be drafted in the first-round of the 2027 NFL Draft. With that being said, this has helped recruiting the school in recruiting wide receivers. One wide receiver who was on Ohio State’s radar was class of 2029 wide receiver Austin Miller.

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Austin Miller Commits to the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2029

Brutus and the Ohio State Buckeyes do the quick cals drill prior to the NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Mandatory credit: Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch

Hayes Fawcett of on3.com posted some news about Miller on Monday night on Twitter. He said, “BREAKING: Elite 2029 WR Austin Miller has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’5 200 WR chose the Buckeyes over USC, Miami, and Oregon He’ll be a top recruit in the 2029 class regardless of position” He is from the state of California and currently attends Bellflower High School. It was a surprise that he decided to choose Ohio State over USC.

In 2025, he rushed for 883 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Miller also caught 35 passes for 609 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He is only 15 years old. Miller is the first recruit for the Buckeyes in the class of 2029. He is 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.

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Even with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline no longer with the Buckeyes, the effects of this school being a wide receiver university is real. Cortez Hankton is the new wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes under head coach Ryan Day. This program is going to continue recruiting high level high school talent for a very long time.

Buckeyes Fans react to news

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and Ohio Bobcats mascot Rufus interact during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch

Many Buckeyes fans were stunned that a freshman who will be a sophomore next year has already committed to Ohio State. One fan said, “2029 lol. He will flip 8 times.” It appears as if Miller has already made his up by committing to Ohio State. It would be a surprise if he decided to re-open his recruiting situation. If he didn’t want to stay in California and go to USC, then he is probably not going to go there.

Another Ohio State fan said, “2029? Dude it’s 2026 🫪” It rarely happens that someone in high school commits to another school three years out. If that’s the case, would Miller reclassify for 2028 instead of 2029? That remains to be seen if that would actually happen or not.

One other Buckeyes fan said, “HUGE Boom. Literally. 6’ 5” 200 lbs as a 9th grader is preposterous.” It will be interesting to see how much weight he will gain over the next couple of years before he gets to college. Ohio State fans need to worry more about the upcoming 2026 college football season and the class of 2027 recruiting. The Buckeyes fanbase will worry about him when the time comes.