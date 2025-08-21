We are just days away from Week 0 in the 2025 college football season. It has fans and pundits debating a variety of topics on the upcoming season, including which players are primed for breakout years in 2025. We look to end that discourse with our definitive list of 10 players primed to become household names this fall.

Joshisa Trader, WR, Miami

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Last season, Joshisa Trader had to wait his turn due to the Hurricanes having a deep and veteran-filled wide receiver room. However, the wait is over, and the 6-foot-1 pass catcher is in line to be a top target for Georgia legend Carson Beck in his debut season in South Beach. He is a smooth route runner with fluid movements and quick hands. This should be a big year for the sophomore.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no bigger story in Columbus this summer than who would be the starting QB of the defending champion Buckeyes. Julian Sayin was the favorite to win the job and held off Lincoln Keinholz from stealing the opportunity away. All indications are that he was a far better passer and has an elite arm. That, along with being able to throw to future first-round pick Jeremiah Smith, should help Sayin turn a lot of heads in 2025.

James Thompson Jr., DT, Illinois

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

James Thompson Jr. was one of several veteran transfers Illinois head coach Bret Bielema added in the portal, and the tackle may end up being the best of the bunch. Injuries limited him in 2024, and he made just 18 starts in the previous two seasons, but there were clear signs of how good Thompson Jr. could be with more experience and development. The former Wisconsin standout is big, athletic, and shockingly fast for a 300-plus pounder.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A significant amount of weight comes with being the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football. That responsibility will fall on redshirt freshman CJ Carr in 2025. However, the son of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr is as well prepared for the X’s and O’s of football as any teenager can be. He was one of the best pocket passers from the 2024 recruiting class and will have running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, as well as an experienced offensive line to give him a strong chance at a breakout performance this season.

Zuriah Fisher, DE, Penn State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zuriah Fisher has battled injuries throughout his career and will have to fill the gifted shoes of No. 3 NFL Draft pick Abdul Carter. However, he is healthy, has a boatload of experience, and will be playing opposite emerging Penn State star Dani Dennis-Sutton. That should open up a lot of opportunities for the well-rounded DE to shine and surprise many in the Big Ten this year.

Dilin Jones, RB, Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Badgers will have a big backfield void to fill following the departures of Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi. But they feel good about their underclassmen, led by Dilin Jones. He is a classic bruiser back. However, he has surprising shiftiness that leads to big play moments as well. Jones has a ton of potential and will be a key player for Wisconsin this season.

Kingston Lopa, S, Oregon

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon’s 6-foot-5 and 210-pound safety Kingston Lopa is one of the best mixes of size and athleticism not just in the Big Ten, but in the country. He can close distance well in pass coverage, but has proven throughout his amateur career that he can come up in the box and make plays. Lopa should be a breakout star for the Ducks in 2025.

Sire Gaines, RB, Boise State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boise State has some massive shoes to fill following Ashton Jeanty’s departure to the NFL. However, there is a belief that they have a very strong replacement in Sire Gaines. He runs with physicality, but has underrated breakaway speed. During his time with the Broncos, he has packed on close to 30 pounds of mass to bulk up for the brutality of the position, and he has created a lot of buzz about his potential in practices this summer.

Dane Key, WR, Nebraska

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

There are big expectations for Nebraska in Dylan Raiola’s second season as the leader of the offense. In the transfer portal, Matt Rhule got his young QB a high upside weapon in former Kentucky receiver Dane Key. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher has had solid seasons in Lexington, including two years with six touchdowns. However, with a player like Raiola tossing him the ball, the senior is primed for a breakout year in Lincoln as the WR1.

Matt Gulbin, C/G, Michigan State

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s run game will get a lot of help from Wake Forest transfer Matt Gulbin. The senior can play guard or center at a high level and was one of the ACC’s best linemen last season. “He’s physical, kind of a veteran presence to him. He learned our terminology right away. His approach early on really stood out, diving in and learning what we do,” Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith told ESPN. Gulbin is primed for a breakout year as he looks to bolster his value for the draft next April.