Women’s college basketball stars took center stage at ESPN’s Full Court Press Premiere

The second season of ESPN’s Full Court Press is slated to premiere on May 3, and the celebrated network hosted a premiere in New York City last week to celebrate the occasion. The new stars, Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), and Kiki Iriafen (Stanford), were in attendance at 7 Hudson Square on April 23 to celebrate the premiere, joined by a sports legend and several ESPN personnel eager to celebrate the inspiring journeys of the three women’s college basketball stars.

Here are some snapshots from the Full Court Press premiere party:

Executive producer Peyton Manning was in attendance at the Full Court Press reception. “There is no better time to be a fan of women’s college basketball than right now,” the former NFL legend, who is also the founder of Omaha Productions, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to share the stories of these three talented women as they continue to push the game to new heights.”

Tons of other sports stars were in attendance, too, from Kia Nurse, Andre Drummond and Ja Morant to college basketball legend Caitlin Clark. They took in a panel with the stars of the series and a DJ, among other festivities.

The three stars of the series were also gifted with custom crowns by Dan Life to celebrate the premiere.

The episodes of Full Court Press will air as follows: