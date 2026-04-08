UConn will have several holes to fill over the next two weeks in the college basketball transfer portal, and an intriguing option that could help replace Braylon Mullins is now available.

Dan Hurley’s Huskies team had another big year in 2025-26. While they stumbled over the last two months of the season and had their doors blown off by St. John’s in the Big East tournament, the program once again proved why it’s built to win championships during the NCAA Tournament.

In the tournament, their talent-rich roster posted big wins over powerhouses Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois on route to the national championship game. Although they fell short of winning a third championship in five years to Michigan, the Huskies were again an elite group this past season.

Unfortunately, they are set to lose some major players this offseason. Big men Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. are both departing seniors. And the star of their Elite 8 win over Duke, Braylon Mullins, is likely to declare for the NBA Draft, where he will probably be selected in the top 20. It gives UConn a lot of work to do in the transfer portal and a lot of numbers to make up.

Should UConn target CJ Anthony in the transfer portal?

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However, an intriguing option is not available and is already playing close to Storrs, CT. ” Iona Senior G CJ Anthony is in the portal, and the school is working to help him get a waiver for a 5th year,” a source told college basketball insider Adam Zagoria.

After three underwhelming seasons at Cincinnati, Anthony redshirted in 2024-25 then took his talents to Iona in the transfer portal a year ago. With the Gaels, he had a breakthrough season as he posted 14.3 points, 5.4 assists, and an impressive 1.6 steals a night.

If Anthony wants to increase his profile with NBA Draft evaluators for next year, bringing his talents from New York to Connecticut would make sense. It would also be good for UConn to bring in a veteran guard who could make an impact but won’t cost a boatload of NIL money.