Transfer portal news: Duke reportedly close to landing big-time replacement for Cooper Flagg

A new report claims Duke is one of two finalists for a talented forward in the transfer portal that could replace top star Cooper Flagg.

The Blue Devils’ 2024 recruiting class was a huge success this past season. But none was more impactful than forward Cooper Flagg. The Player of the Year almost took the team to their first national championship in a decade this past March. However, he is headed to the NBA to be the No. 1 pick in June’s draft. Leaving a huge void on the roster.

However, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, they are close to landing his replacement in the transfer portal. “Washington State transfer Cedric Coward has cut his list to Alabama and Duke,” his agent, Todd Ramasar, told Rothstein. “Coward’s primary focus is still on the NBA Draft after he picks a school.”

Flagg was outstanding for Duke this season. Posting 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as a true freshman. While Coward is not quite as good, he isn’t far off. In his first season for Washington State, after transferring from Eastern Washington, he tallied 17.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

Yet, Coward does not need to be just as dominant as Flagg. Because head coach Jon Scheyer has a dynamite class of freshmen coming in next season. In 2025-26, the Blue Devils will have five and four-star forwards Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia. As well as Cameron and Cayden Boozer. Cameron Boozer is generating early buzz as a player who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Those youngsters, along with whoever returns from this season’s team, along with Coward, would put Duke in a strong position to get back to the Final Four next year. However, if the Washington State big man takes his talents into the draft, the program’s effort will all be for naught.

