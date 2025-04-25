Top insider suggests St. John’s and Tennesse biggest offseason winners following end of April transfer portal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With the April college basketball transfer portal now closed, a top insider proclaimed St. John’s and Tennessee as the two biggest winners of the offseason so far.

The month following March Madness has become a very important time of the year for college basketball programs around the nation. With the transfer portal becoming an amateur version of free agency in pro sports, there are now opportunities for schools to make big roster gains in April. And ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello believes St. John’s is one school that did exceptionally well in recent weeks.

“The losses of Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr., and Aaron Scott will sting. But Zuby Ejiofor is back. [Rick] Pitino also has one of the best portal classes in the country with Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Joson Sanon (Arizona State), and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford).” Jeff Borzello

The insider is so high on what the Red Storm did in the transfer portal that he moved them up 12 spots from 15 to three in his updated top 25 rankings.

Tennessee men’s basketball made two of the best offseason additions in the country?

However, while Borzello admires what Pitino and the St. John’s staff have done since the offseason began, they are not the only team he believes has made big-time noise in either recruiting or the transfer portal recently. Another team that made a big jump in his updated college basketball rankings was the Tennessee Volunteers after they made two of the best acquisitions in the nation this offseason.

“Tennessee has been busy reloading the roster over the past month, with top-five recruit Nate Ament and Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie representing two of the biggest-impact newcomers anywhere in the country. Ament has incredible long-term upside, while Gillespie was among the best point guards in college basketball this past season.” Jeff Borzello

The Volunteers men’s basketball team rose seven spots from 23 to 16 in the college basketball insider’s latest top 25.