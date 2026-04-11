With North Carolina star Caleb Wilson expected to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft, the team is set to meet with an intriguing option in the transfer portal to help fill the scoring void left by his exit.

Who knows how far North Carolina could have gone in the NCAA Tournament if Wilson was healthy? His broken thumb at the end of the season took away the Tar Heels’ leader in scoring (19.8), rebounds (9.4), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.4). His absence made them a completely different team in March Madness.

Due to his impressive talents, Wilson is projected to go in the top 10 of this year’s NBA Draft. It creates a massive void that the program and new head coach Michael Malone must try to fix in the transfer portal. Getting a player that good in the portal is not happening. However, they could land several that could mirror his numbers.

Well, it looks like the team is engaged with one player who could turn into the team’s leading scorer next season. “Utah transfer Terrence Brown will visit North Carolina on Monday,” his advisor told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Terrence Brown would be a big addition for North Carolina

William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown isn’t the rebounder that Wilson is. However, he can fill up the points section of the stat sheet in a similar fashion. Two years ago, for FDU, the guard led the Knights with 20.6 points per game. The big season led to a transfer to Utah in 2025. Despite far tougher competition in the Big 12, he posted 19.9 points while shooting a career best 45% from the field.

Brown is clearly a proven scorer, and if he can do it in the Big 12, he can do it in the ACC for North Carolina. Getting the guard would be a very nice addition for Malone in his first offseason as a head coach in college basketball, following an impressive career in the NBA.