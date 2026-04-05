The North Carolina Tar Heels coaching search has resulted in at least two top targets landing contract extensions, with Alabama’s Nate Oats and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd agreeing to new deals. It’s now reportedly shifted the program’s focus to four other current head coaches.

ESPN‘s Pete Thamel reports that Michigan Wolverins coach Dusty May, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Iowa State Cyclones coach TJ Otzelberger and UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley are the top targets right now in North Carolina’s coaching search.

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Notably, per Thamel, the Tar Heels planned to make a hard push for May if Michigan lost in the Final Four. With the Wolverines advancing to the Men’s National Championship Game to face UConn, both Hurley and May are viewed as unlikely hires for North Carolina.

What will likely happen is that Hurley and May will use the Tar Heels’ coaching search as leverage to land raises. After fielding interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024, Hurley used that to leverage an extension out of UConn. May, who was hired by Michigan in 2024, will do the same here.

The real question may be whether or not Otzelberger uses the interest as leverage. However, given North Carolina can offer better resources to build a top program, it stands to reason that Otzelberger would view it as an upgrade from his current gig at Iowa State.

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Notably, per Thamel, Donovan doesn’t want to leave his post in the NBA until Chicago’s season ends. That would mean North Carolina, if he was hired, couldn’t make an official announcement until after the Bulls’ season ends on Sunday, April 12. By then, the college basketball transfer portal will be depleted with limited options available for North Carolina.

Donovan does seem to be the Tar Heels’ preferred option of the two, and there have been reports that an opportunity to coach in Chapel Hill would be appealing to Donovan. If the school determines it can’t afford to wait, though, Otzelberger could be the next Tar Heels men’s basketball coach.