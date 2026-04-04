The 2026 edition of the men’s NCAA Tournament, AKA March Madness, is underway! If you plan to watch matchups from the biggest and best tournament in American sports today, below you can get a look at Saturday’s games, the upcoming schedule, and other important details on March Madness, including how to watch.

What is the NCAA Tournament schedule for today?

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info April 4 (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn 6:09 PM TBS, truTV April 4 (1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona 8:49 PM TBS, truTV

What channel is the March Madness game on?

If you plan to watch the NCAA Tournament games tonight, both matchups are on TBS and truTV.

Can I watch March Madness on my phone?

Yes, you can watch March Madness games on a mobile device with the March Madness Live App. (For iPhone users).

How to watch March Madness without cable?

All March Madness games are also available on various streaming platforms. You can catch today’s matchups on YouTube TV, Paramount+, MAX, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Which teams are in the Final Four?

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The schools headed to the Final Four are Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, and UConn.

Upcoming NCAA Tournament schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info April 6 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD

Who is favored to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

The popular picks to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament heading into the event were one seeds Duke, Michigan, and Arizona.

Who are the top NBA prospects in March Madness 2026?

The 2026 NBA Draft is projected to be one of the best in quite some time, and several players who could be taken early in Round 1 will be competing during March Madness. The top prospects that took to the hardwood for this year’s tournament were Duke’s Cam Boozer, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, and Houston’s Kingston Flemings.