A new report suggests that rivals Kentucky and Louisville are top contenders for, arguably, the best point guard in this month’s college basketball transfer portal.

For Kentucky and Louisville, the 2025-26 season fell below the programs’ lofty standards. After winning 27 games — 18 in the conference — last season, the Cardinals regressed this past season. Posting a disappointing 11-7 record in the ACC and getting bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. While frustrating, it was still better than the Wildcats.

Despite what many felt was a strong roster to begin the season, Kentucky finished 22-14 and posted a sad 10-8 record in the SEC this season. Making matters worse is that after reaching the regional semifinal a year ago, they barely got past Santa Clara in the opening round of the tournament. Then they were soundly thrashed by Iowa State in the round of 32.

Coaches Pat Kelsey and Mark Pope are starting to feel the pressure of the high expectations for their programs, and they will both look to the transfer portal to have a better season in 2026-27. Oddly enough, both schools are targeting the same player.

Robert Wright III is a top target for Louisville and Kentucky

Rob Wright, who @AdamFinkelstein expects to be one of the best point guards on the market this year, is likely to command a premium given the limited star power at the position in the portal.



"Rob Wright could become one of the highest-paid players in the sport…"… pic.twitter.com/YnTMBpyq2j — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 9, 2026

According to 24/7 Sports basketball analyst Travis Branham, Louisville has been one of the most aggressive teams in the portal and is expected to pursue BYU guard Robert Wright III as they look to replace Mikel Brown after he declared for June’s NBA Draft.

However, they are expected to receive competition from Kentucky, which currently doesn’t have a traditional point guard on the roster after graduation and portal departures this week. With a lack of impact point guards on the market and a high demand, Branham suggests that Wright III could end up being one of the highest-paid players in college basketball from a portal bidding war.

After transfering from Baylor last year, Wright III had a breakthrough season for BYU. Posting 18.1 points (second on the team), 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals — both were tops for the Cougars.