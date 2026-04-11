The Kentucky Wildcats seem to be on the verge of a major coup following an update on their pursuit of the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation.

After going 24-12 in his debut season, replacing coaching legend John Calipari, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is feeling the pressure. In 2025-26, the Wildcats finished with a 22-14 record and a 10-8 mark in the SEC. In the NCAA Tournament, they barely surprised Santa Clara in the opening round, then were soundly beaten by Iowa State in the Round of 32.

Their results this past season have ignited speculation that Pope may not be able to maintain the very high standard of the powerhouse program. The coach must now do well in the transfer portal and add to a roster that makes notable progress next season. However, the portal isn’t the only way to improve the roster for next season.

This past season showed how impactful a star freshman can be. Duke’s Cam Boozer, Arkansas‘ Darius Acuff Jr., Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa all had huge years in their collegiate debuts. Recruit Tyran Stokes has the potential to do the same in 2026-27, and the Wildcats are set to meet with him soon.

Kentucky basketball meeting with Tryan Stokes again this week

BREAKING: Tyran Stokes visiting Kentucky on Monday



Reported by @krystenpeek pic.twitter.com/H5t8ZteEhp — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 11, 2026

In a new conversation with NBA.com’s Krysten Peek, Stokes revealed that he plans to meet with officials from the Kentucky basketball program again this week. The coaching staff has changed a bit since his first visit to the campus, and it looks like the Wildcats will try to sell him on the improvements they’ve made.

The Rainier Beach High School product is viewed by many basketball analysts as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Yet, despite being close to beginning his collegiate career, he has not committed to any program. Along with Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon are believed to be the other schools making a hard push to land him.

The 6-foot-7 forward is very athletic and looks like a natural power forward. However, he is an impressive ball handler and can lead an offense. During his senior season, he averaged 35 points and 14 boards a game.