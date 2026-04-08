A new rumor claims both Texas and Texas A&M are in a battle with 10 other programs for a high upside freshman in the transfer portal.

Roster building in college sports is very different from what it was a decade ago. Instead of building primarily through recruiting the best high school players in the country, a school can immediately turn its fortunes around or build a title contender via the amateur ranks version of free agency, the transfer portal.

With the 2026 NCAA Tournament officially in the rearview, the college basketball world will now shift its focus to the portal, where a couple of thousand players will be up for grabs to the highest name, image, and likeness bidders.

One player who is drawing significant interest from all over the country is Providence forward Jamier Jones.

Texas and Texas A&M are among a dozen teams chasing Jamier Jones

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Schools that have reached out to Providence transfer Jamier Jones, who averaged 11.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game as one of the best freshmen in the Big East: Texas, Texas A&M, FSU, St John’s, Oklahoma State, LSU, USC, Georgetown, Oregon, West Virginia, Miami, and Missouri,” college basketball insider Adam Zagoria reports.

The Florida native made 19 starts in his debut season for the Friars. Along with his 11.9 points and 4.5 boards a night, he shot an impressive 57% from the field and 38.7% from three. Jones is an elite athlete who has shown strong offensive skills around the basket. His athleticism and size also help him be a versatile defender who can take on strong powerhouses or quick wingmen.