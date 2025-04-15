New rumor claims Indiana Hoosiers have beat out Kentucky Wildcats for elite scorer in transfer portal

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Two elite college basketball brands, the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers, were finalists this week to land one of the best scorers available in the transfer portal. But a new report claims the latter program has one the chase for the star guard.

The Wildcats and Hoosiers had very different results in their 2024-25 campaigns. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope had massive shoes to fill replacing NCAA legend John Calapari. However, he was able to lead the Cats to a 24-12 record and a birth in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. However, things were less productive for Indiana.

For the second straight season, Mike Woodson’s team was unable to reach the tournament after winning just 19 games again. The fear of a third straight year outside of March Madness is probably why he chose to step down after the season. His replacement, Darian DeVries, needs to make some notable additions in the transfer portal this month to boost the program’s chances of much better results in 2025-26.

Despite the contrasting finishes to last season, both the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers were zeroing in on the same high-impact player in the portal. However, it looks like the Hoosiers have one the chase for the gifted guard.

Kentucky Wildcats lose to Indiana Hoosiers in transfer portal chase for Lamar Wilkerson

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“Lamar Wilkerson is one of the top available guards in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 senior and Sam Houston transfer has completed visits with Indiana and Kentucky,” On3 college basketball insider Joe Tipton reported this week. “He was scheduled to head to Auburn, but that visit has not been canceled. Ole Miss had also been involved, but it sounds like a visit was never in the books.

“The recruitment is winding down, and it’s between UK and IU. Many sources that I speak with believe that Mark Pope and the Wildcats are the current frontrunners. Barring Indiana making a late surge.”

But it seems that DeVries made that suggested surge for Wilkerson. On Tuesday afternoon, Tipton reported that “Lamar Wilkerson, one of the nation’s top shooters, has committed to Indiana.” The talented guard is a big addition for the Hoosiers and a good sign of DeVries’s potential as a recruiter.

Last season, Wilkers averaged 20.5 points per game and shot an outstanding 44.5% from three.

More college basketball transfer portal news and rumors: