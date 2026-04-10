The Duke Blue Devils are looking to regroup after a devastating loss in the Round of 8 against the UConn Huskies. As of now, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr figure to be the major returning pieces, while Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and others could be off to the NBA. However, the Blue Devils have emerged as a favorite for an elite guard in the NCAA transfer portal.

Duke and the Illinois Fighting Illini are the top-two schools in the mix for Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell, as reported by 247Sports’ Travis Branham. Blackwell, who had an outstanding season with the Badgers, averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

The 6-foot-4 junior from Bloomfield Fields, Michigan, shot 43.0% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point line. Blackwell’s improved shot from the three-point line took his game to another level after shooting 32.2% during the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Blackwell would immediately elevate Duke or Illinois, giving the teams a much-needed scoring boost on the perimeter. In fact, Blackwell performed even better down the stretch, averaging 25.0 points between the Big 10 Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Duke has been looking to get over the hill in March Madness after being eliminated in the Final 4 or Round of 8 in four of the last five seasons. Despite elite talent, such as the Boozer twins, Cooper Flagg, and Kon Knueppel, the Blue Devils still haven’t made the National Championship during Jon Scheyer’s four years as coach.

Blackwell would be an exception addition to the program, giving Scheyer a strong and deeper guard rotation. However, Duke will likely have to fight for Blackwell’s services alongside Illinois over the coming days or weeks.

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