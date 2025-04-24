5-Star USC recruit, son of NBA great Gilbert Arenas placed into coma after ‘serious’ car crash

Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Alijah Arenas, a five-star recruit for the USC Trojans basketball program and the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, has been put into a coma following a car crash this week.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was one of the first to break the stunning news about one of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation.

“Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN. Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.” Shams Charania

Heading into the year, Arenas was viewed as one of the best high school players in America. The player ranked 10th in 247Sports’ rundown of the top 150 recruits was reportedly recruited heavily by Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, and Louisville. However, the 6-foot-6 guard and native of Chatsworth, California, passed on going to the same school as his father (Arizona) and chose to stay close to home when he committed to USC earlier this year.

While his specific injuries are still unclear at this time, medically induced comas are often used to prevent further effects from potential brain damage. You can get an idea of the USC recruits’ skills as a player via this breakdown from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein below.

“Arenas is a versatile scoring threat. He doesn’t always separate with his first move, but he’s elite with his secondary moves and has a wide variety of counters in his bag. He also shoots an easy ball from long range with soft natural touch, despite dipping his left shoulder and twisting into his release.

“Defensively, his size, length, hands, and court coverage are all assets, but his lateral quickness and ability to pressure the ball have fluctuated over the years as his body has evolved. The bottom line is that Arenas is a glaring talent in the midst of a late growth spurt and has significant long-term potential.”