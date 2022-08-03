Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star roster

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

High-scoring Cincinnati FC striker Brandon Vazquez was added to the MLS All-Star Game roster on Wednesday as a replacement for New York City FC’s Valentin “Taty” Castellanos.

Vazquez and Castellanos are tied for second in the league with 13 goals, one behind Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi. Castellanos is off the team after recently being loaned to La Liga club Girona FC of Spain through June 2023.

Vazquez, 23, also has four assists in 22 matches this season while helping FC Cincinnati improve. Cincinnati (7-8-8, 29 points) is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and is competing for its first playoff berth in four MLS seasons after winning a total of 14 matches over its first three seasons.

Vazquez has 19 goals in 72 matches (35 starts) since joining the club following the 2019 season. He also spent three seasons with Atlanta United and has 22 goals and 11 assists in 104 MLS matches (42 starts).

The All-Star Game is set for Aug. 10 in Saint Paul, Minn. The MLS All-Stars will face the Liga MX All-Stars for the second straight season.

–Field Level Media