Chicago Bears urged to poach Pro Bowler from Detroit Lions

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Now that the Chicago Bears have hired Ben Johnson to be their head coach, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator will likely want to surround himself with familiar talent.

Coaches often recruit players they’ve previously coached. Sometimes, it’s a way to ensure they have players who can quickly learn their scheme and play calls. Other times, it’s simply due to the added trust factor that comes from working with someone you’re already comfortable with. Of course, other times, it’s because a team is in desperate need of a roster upgrade.

This time, it could be a combination of all three as the Bears look to avoid a last-place finish in the NFC North in 2025 as their first-time head coach takes over.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Ben Johnson could help Chicago Bears sign Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way, the Chicago Bears allowed the NFL’s most sacks. While Williams took the brunt of the blame for their protection issues, there’s no doubt that the Bears need to upgrade their offensive line before a new season kicks off.

One potential solution could be to sign a Pro Bowl guard from the Detroit Lions.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Bears should use their Ben Johnson connection to sign soon-to-be 35-year-old guard Kevin Zeitler from Detroit.

Zeitler has been in the NFL for 13 seasons. He’s made the playoffs six times, but Zeitler is still seeking an opportunity to win his first Super Bowl ring. In other words, the longtime veteran would likely prioritize a chance to play for a top contender, but a strong offer from Chicago, knowing he’d get to play for his former offensive coordinator again, just might do the trick.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency