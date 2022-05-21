Chengdu Hunters win opener at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chengdu Hunters made an impressive first impression on Saturday, sweeping Guangzhou Charge in their opening-round match of the East division Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Hunters recorded a 1-0 win on Colosseo before posting 3-0 victories on Dorado and Kings’s Row.

Also on Saturday, Shanghai Dragons and Seoul Dynasty rebounded from their initial losses by posting 3-2 wins over Hangzhou Spark and Los Angeles Valiant, respectively.

The Dragons answered a 1-0 setback on Colosseo with a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and 2-1 victory on Eichenwalde. The Spark countered with a 2-1 triumph on Lijiang Tower before the Dragons secured the match with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

Like the Dragons, Seoul Dynasty also dropped a 1-0 decision on Colosseo before answering with a 3-2 victory on Circuit Royal. Los Angeles countered with a 3-0 win on King’s Row only to have the Dynasty seize a 2-0 triumph on Lijiang Tower and 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Action continues Sunday with six matches:

Guangzhou Charge vs. Philadelphia Fusion (East)

Seoul Dynasty vs. Chengdu Hunters (East)

Hangzhou Spark vs. Los Angeles Valiant (East)

Vancouver Titans vs. Atlanta Reign (West)

Dallas Fuel vs. Paris Eternal (West)

Washington Justice vs. Boston Uprising (West)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +10, 4

2. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

3. Dallas Fuel, 3-1, +4, 3

4. Washington Justice, 3-1, +4, 3

5. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-1, +3, 2

T6. London Spitfire, 2-1, +2, 2

T6. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, +1, 2

9. Toronto Defiant, 2-2, -1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -3, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-4, -8, 1

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -10, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-0, +3, 1

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 1-0, +3, 1

3. Hangzhou Spark, 1-1, +1, 1

T4. Seoul Dynasty, 1-1, -1, 1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -1, 1

6. Shanghai Dragons, 1-1, -2, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-2, -3, 0

–Field Level Media