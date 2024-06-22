Chase Elliott to start on pole as rain nixes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway but not on speed because qualifying was rained out.

Sporadic and erratic showers, which is a theme of the weekend, canceled time trials and forced NASCAR to set the field per the rule book. In this scenario, NASCAR uses a metric formula comprised of a driver’s fastest lap time ranking from the previous race (15 percent of the weighted score), the driver’s final race position from the most recent race (25 percent of the weighted score), the car’s final finishing position in the previous race (25 percent of the weighted score), and the car’s owner points position (35 percent of the weighted score) and that sets the lineup.

Elliott and Iowa race winner Ryan Blaney will start on the front row thanks to their metric standing.

“Yeah, I mean obviously we’d rather have an actual pole, for sure,” Elliott said. “But you know, circumstances being what they are, fortunately our team has been performing at a really solid level over the past couple of months. The reality of it is that it put us in a position to have a good starting spot for a rainout situation. That’s just the reality of the weekend. Certainly, we’ll take a good starting spot, and more importantly, take a really good pit pick there on pit road.”

The storms also only allowed for about five minutes of practice so the race, which also had a suspect forecast, will take place on a potentially green track without and real track time and may even start, like the Xfinity Series race did on Saturday, on wet weather tires.

The starting lineup for the USA Today 300 can be found below. NASCAR moved the start time up 30 minutes to 2:06 p.m. ET to provide a larger window to get a full race in under the threat of rain. The race will air on the USA Network.

Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney William Byron Christopher Bell Alex Bowman Joey Logano Martin Truex, Jr. Ross Chastain Brad Keselowski Josh Berry Daniel Suarez Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Denny Hamlin Chris Buescher Todd Gilliland Bubba Wallace Ty Gibbs Kyle Larson Carson Hocevar Noah Gragson Austin Dillon Chase Briscoe Justin Haley Michael McDowell Corey LaJoie Harrison Burton John Hunter Nemechek Austin Cindric Kyle Busch Ryan Preece Erik Jones Daniel Hemric Zane Smith Kaz Grala Ty Dillon

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.