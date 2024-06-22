fbpx

Chase Elliott to start on pole as rain nixes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

How the starting lineup is determined is in the post below

Updated:
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying
Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway but not on speed because qualifying was rained out.

Sporadic and erratic showers, which is a theme of the weekend, canceled time trials and forced NASCAR to set the field per the rule book. In this scenario, NASCAR uses a metric formula comprised of a driver’s fastest lap time ranking from the previous race (15 percent of the weighted score), the driver’s final race position from the most recent race (25 percent of the weighted score), the car’s final finishing position in the previous race (25 percent of the weighted score), and the car’s owner points position (35 percent of the weighted score) and that sets the lineup.

Elliott and Iowa race winner Ryan Blaney will start on the front row thanks to their metric standing.

“Yeah, I mean obviously we’d rather have an actual pole, for sure,” Elliott said. “But you know, circumstances being what they are, fortunately our team has been performing at a really solid level over the past couple of months. The reality of it is that it put us in a position to have a good starting spot for a rainout situation. That’s just the reality of the weekend. Certainly, we’ll take a good starting spot, and more importantly, take a really good pit pick there on pit road.”

The storms also only allowed for about five minutes of practice so the race, which also had a suspect forecast, will take place on a potentially green track without and real track time and may even start, like the Xfinity Series race did on Saturday, on wet weather tires.

The starting lineup for the USA Today 300 can be found below. NASCAR moved the start time up 30 minutes to 2:06 p.m. ET to provide a larger window to get a full race in under the threat of rain. The race will air on the USA Network.

  1. Chase Elliott
  2. Ryan Blaney
  3. William Byron
  4. Christopher Bell
  5. Alex Bowman
  6. Joey Logano
  7. Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. Ross Chastain
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Josh Berry
  11. Daniel Suarez
  12. Tyler Reddick
  13. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  14. Denny Hamlin
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Todd Gilliland
  17. Bubba Wallace
  18. Ty Gibbs
  19. Kyle Larson
  20. Carson Hocevar
  21. Noah Gragson
  22. Austin Dillon
  23. Chase Briscoe
  24. Justin Haley
  25. Michael McDowell
  26. Corey LaJoie
  27. Harrison Burton
  28. John Hunter Nemechek
  29. Austin Cindric
  30. Kyle Busch
  31. Ryan Preece
  32. Erik Jones
  33. Daniel Hemric
  34. Zane Smith
  35. Kaz Grala
  36. Ty Dillon

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.

