The Los Angeles Chargers signed former USFL center/guard Cameron Hunt on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman earned all-league honors with the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

Undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, Hunt spent time on NFL practice squads with the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and then-Oakland Raiders.

To make room on the roster, the Chargers waived offensive tackle Andrew Trainer with an injury designation.

