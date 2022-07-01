Bulls’ Zach LaVine agrees to 5-year, $215M extension

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Zach LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215 million max contract extension with the Chicago Bulls, Klutch Sports Group announced Friday.

LaVine, 27, was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career.

Zach Lavine agrees to a $215 million max deal to stay in Chicago!

LaVine was named an All-Star for the second successive season as he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 67 games in 2021-22. He also shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range while playing in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal.

He achieved those stats despite being bothered by a left knee injury that ultimately required surgery following the season.

LaVine averaged 13.7 points during his three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-17). He has averaged 24.4 points in five campaigns with the Bulls since being acquired by Chicago in a 2017 trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

