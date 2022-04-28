Bulls’ Lonzo Ball ‘at a standstill’ in meniscus recovery

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball told reporters Thursday he feels he’s “at a standstill” as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Ball last played on Jan. 14.

“We kind of let it calm down for the last two weeks, I was going at it pretty hard trying to get back as fast as possible,” Ball said in his season-ending exit interview. “I still have pain. Gotta get that figured out this summer for sure.”

Ball said he didn’t know whether he would need another surgery, but hoped it would not be necessary.

The 24-year-old had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in January and the Bulls hoped he could returned in six to eight weeks. Instead, he couldn’t get back to full basketball activities and was shut down before the end of the regular season.

In his first season in Chicago after two years with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 35 starts.

The Bulls’ season ended Wednesday in a 4-1 series defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

