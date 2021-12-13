Bulls at league-minimum 8 players after latest positive

Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson (22) shoots around Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago forward Alize Johnson is the latest to test positive for COVID-19, dropping the Bulls to the league minimum of eight active players, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Johnson is the 10th Bull to enter the health and safety protocols.

However, the Bulls hope to have Coby White out of protocols and available to play Tuesday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons. White started cardio scanning Sunday. White was the first to test positive. The Bulls might also have Javonte Green for the Pistons game, too.

Other Bulls in the healthy and safety protocol include: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

Alize Johnson, 25, is playing just 7.6 minutes per game, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 games this season. He played just five minutes in Chicago’s loss to Miami on Saturday and didn’t take a shot.

–Field Level Media