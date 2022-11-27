Bucks use balanced attack to soar past Mavericks

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 11 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks defeated Dallas 124-115 on Sunday to extend the Mavericks’ losing streak to four games.

Grayson Allen was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 25 points for Milwaukee, which never trailed and improved to 11-2 at home. Allen tied his career high with seven 3-pointers, all in the first half.

The matchup between two of the league’s top MVP candidates went to Antetokounmpo over Dallas star Luka Doncic, who had 27 points and 12 assists.

Six players scored in double figures for Milwaukee, including Jrue Holiday, who scored 16 points. Bobby Portis Jr. tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jevon Carter added 14 points, and Brook Lopez had 13 points and four blocks.

Dallas fell short despite shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 17 of 41 (41.5 percent) from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points, Christian Wood added 21, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13.

Milwaukee scored more than 100 points through three quarters for the first time this season and carried a 104-96 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks opened the final quarter on an 11-1 run and stretched their lead to 115-97 on Carter’s jumper with 8:46 remaining.

Milwaukee maintained a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter and improved to 13-0 when leading or tied after three quarters this season.

The Bucks shot 55.8 percent from the field and 17 of 37 (45.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The 17 3-pointers matched a season high.

Antetokounmpo finished 11 of 19 shooting and recorded his 11th double-double of the season. The two-time MVP is averaging 35.3 points over his last four games.

Both teams set the tone for the evening with a high-scoring first quarter. Milwaukee led 41-33 after Allen scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.

The frenetic pace continued in the second quarter, and the Bucks moved ahead 67-53 on Jordan Nwora’s trey with 3:14 left.

Milwaukee held a 73-62 advantage at the break after shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 11 of 21 (52.4 percent) from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media