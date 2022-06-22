Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton exercises $5.7M option

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return to the Bucks next season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Connaughton, 29, is coming off a career-best season, when he averaged 9.9 points per game. He started 19 of his 65 games played in 2021-22, his fourth season in Milwaukee. He connected on a career-best 39.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The Notre Dame product has averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 417 career games (35 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers (2015-18) and Bucks.

Connaughton was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Brooklyn Nets, who shipped him to Portland on draft night, along with Mason Plumlee, for Steve Blake and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

