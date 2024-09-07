Bubba Wallace still isn’t over missing NASCAR playoffs but proud of 23XI Racing

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

How long did it take for Bubba Wallace to get over not …

“Still not, we’re still not in, it sucks and here we are.”

That was the first question asked and answered about Wallace not advancing into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and being on the outside looking in over the next 10 weeks while teammate Tyler Reddick is the regular season champion and poised for a lengthy title run.

“How many races are we in now? 26,” Wallace said and was confirmed by the media scrum on Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “So, 26 out of 38 races and still winless. Shitty.”

Now Wallace, crew chief Bootie Barker and the entire 23XI Racing No. 23 team, while still looking to accomplish their own results, are also in an auxiliary role to support their teammates.

“This is big for our company,” Wallace said. “Putting down my sob hat for a minute and putting on my pumped and excited for our future if everything works out, but winning a regular season championship in just four years is big. I knew from day one that Tyler coming in would be fast and competitive; and get the job done.

“Being on the outside looking in suck, but I’m proud and excited for that team and I’m not just blowing smoke. It’s cool to see how everyone has come together to get where we are and build fast race cars. It doesn’t matter where we show up, the 23 and 45 will have fast race cars and as a competitor, that’s what you want and that’s where we’re at.

“It’s fun having the pressure to find out how to win with it, and obviously, I need to do a better job at that.”

The ‘if everything works out’ part refers to the ongoing charter negotiations with NASCAR and the development that all but two teams have signed with the sanctioning body – Front Row Motorsports and 23XI.

“It’s frustrating to see where we’re at because it impacts my life, livelihood and my future so that’s really all I have to say about it,” Wallace said.

He is a free agent at the end of the season but the expectations is that 23XI Racing wanted to get a charter deal done before finalizing an agreement with its first driver.