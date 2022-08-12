Bubba Wallace inks multi-year extension with 23XI Racing

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension on Friday to remain in the driver’s seat of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD with 23XI Racing.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by 23XI Racing, which made Wallace its inaugural hire in 2021.

“It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” Wallace said in a team press release. “Thanks to M.J. (team co-owner Michael Jordan) and Denny (Hamlin) for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way – including the team’s first win and first pole. We know we still have work to do, both on and off the race track, but I feel good about our team and the direction we’re heading.”

Wallace, 28, notched the team’s first victory last October at Talladega Superspeedway. He became the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in NASCAR’s modern era and only the second overall (Wendell Scott in 1963).

Wallace began the 2022 season with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500. He also followed up his first career pole last weekend at Michigan with a second-place finish.

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” Hamlin said. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that. Bubba and the No. 23 team earned the organization our first win and first pole award, and with a career-best four consecutive top-10 finishes heading into Richmond this weekend, Bubba is continuing to get more competitive each week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

–Field Level Media