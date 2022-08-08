Bruins re-sign C Patrice Bergeron for 19th season

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron returns for a 19th season in 2022-23 after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

The deal announced Monday for the 37-year-old center includes an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

A second-round draft pick by Boston back in 2003, Bergeron ranks third in franchise history in games (1,216) and fourth in goals (400), assists (582) and points (982).

Bergeron also ranks second in Bruins history in playoff games (167) and points (127) and third in assists (78) and tied for third in goals (49).

The five-time Selke Trophy winner registered 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 73 games last season, his 13th season with 20-plus goals.

–Field Level Media