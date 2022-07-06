Bruins GM: Jake DeBrusk rescinds trade request

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk rescinded the trade request he made in November, general manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday.

“We’re very happy that Jake has turned the corner on how he feels about the Boston Bruins and wants to be with us,” Sweeney said. “He had a hell of a second part of the year and deserves a lot of credit for the production that he put forth, and he’s looking forward to being back. … I think he was just in a better place when the season ended.”

DeBrusk, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension on March 21. The 25-year-old finished the season with 42 points (25 goals, 17 assists) in 77 games, including 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) in his last 34.

Sweeney, however, didn’t dismiss the notion of trading DeBrusk if the situation is beneficial for the Bruins.

“I’m looking for opportunities to improve the team, and Jake knows that as well,” Sweeney said. “And that’s what I’ll have to continue to look at. But we’re happy that he’s in a good place.”

DeBrusk has totaled 176 points (92 goals, 84 assists) in 321 career games since the Bruins selected him with the 14th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media