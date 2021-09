Brooks Koepka on Tiger Woods: ‘I’m going to catch him on majors’

Sep 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka is shooting for the moon in regard to winning major titles.

Koepka, who has four major championships to his credit, said time is on his side in his bid to catch Tiger Woods (15 majors) — or even Jack Nicklaus (18 majors).

“In my mind, I’m going to catch (Woods) on majors. I believe that. I don’t see any reason that can stop me,” Koepka said in a recent interview with Golf Digest. “I’m 31. I have another 14 years left. If I win one a year, I got Jack. People misconstrue that as being cocky. No, that’s just my belief. If I don’t have that belief, I shouldn’t be out there. If you don’t think you can win, why the hell are you teeing it up?”

Koepka has won the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open as well as the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. He finished in a tie for second place in the 2019 Masters, which was won by Woods.

Woods, 45, has won the Masters on five occasions, the PGA Championship four times and the U.S. Open and The Open Championship on three separate occasions.

Nicklas, 81, has won the Masters six times. The Golden Bear has emerged victorious five times at the PGA Championship, four times at the U.S. Open and three times at the Open Championship.

