Brooklyn Nets schedule and predictions

Brooklyn Nets schedule: Wednesday, October 19

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 PM YES

Point spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Moneyline: Nets -185; Pelicans +150

Nets -185; Pelicans +150 Over/under: 230.5

230.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Nets 117, Pelicans 113

Related: Find out where the Brooklyn Nets stand in our NBA power rankings

Brooklyn Nets roster and stats

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 44-38, 7th in the Eastern Conference (2021-22)

44-38, 7th in the Eastern Conference (2021-22) Playoffs: Lost to Boston Celtics in the first round (4-0)

Lost to Boston Celtics in the first round (4-0) Offense: 9th in scoring, 11th in offensive rating

9th in scoring, 11th in offensive rating Defense: 18th in scoring, 19th in defensive rating

Kevin Durant led the Nets in scoring at 29.9 points per game followed by Kyrie Irving (27.4 PPG). After being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster, Andre Drummond led the team in rebounds at 10.3 per. Meanwhile, Durant also topped all Brooklyn Nets players with 6.4 assists per game.

Related: Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and NBA’s top-50 players of 2022

Brooklyn Nets depth chart

Guard: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills

Guard: Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner

Forward: Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neal, Kessler Edwards, Kaiser Gates

Forward: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren

Center: Nicolas Claxton, Markieff Morris, Day’Ryon Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets schedule (October)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, Oct. 19 Pelicans 7:30 PM YES Friday, Oct. 21 Raptors 7:30 PM YES Monday, Oct. 24 @ Grizzlies 8:00 PM YES Wednesday, Oct. 26 @ Bucks 7:30 PM YES, ESPN Thursday, Oct. 27 Mavericks 7:30 PM YES, NBA TV Saturday, Oct. 29 Pacers 7:30 PM YES Monday, Oct. 31 Pacers 7:30 PM YES, NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets schedule: A look at their top games in 2022-23