Published October 16, 2022

Brooklyn Nets schedule and predictions

Vincent Frank

Brooklyn Nets schedule: Wednesday, October 19

GameTime (ET)TV
New Orleans Pelicans7:30 PMYES
  • Point spread: Nets -3.5
  • Moneyline: Nets -185; Pelicans +150
  • Over/under: 230.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Nets 117, Pelicans 113

Brooklyn Nets roster and stats

brooklyn nets schedule
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 44-38, 7th in the Eastern Conference (2021-22)
  • Playoffs: Lost to Boston Celtics in the first round (4-0)
  • Offense: 9th in scoring, 11th in offensive rating
  • Defense: 18th in scoring, 19th in defensive rating

Kevin Durant led the Nets in scoring at 29.9 points per game followed by Kyrie Irving (27.4 PPG). After being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster, Andre Drummond led the team in rebounds at 10.3 per. Meanwhile, Durant also topped all Brooklyn Nets players with 6.4 assists per game.

Brooklyn Nets depth chart

  • Guard: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills
  • Guard: Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner
  • Forward: Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neal, Kessler Edwards, Kaiser Gates
  • Forward: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren
  • Center: Nicolas Claxton, Markieff Morris, Day’Ryon Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets schedule (October)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, Oct. 19Pelicans7:30 PMYES
Friday, Oct. 21Raptors7:30 PMYES
Monday, Oct. 24@ Grizzlies8:00 PMYES
Wednesday, Oct. 26@ Bucks7:30 PMYES, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 27Mavericks7:30 PMYES, NBA TV
Saturday, Oct. 29Pacers7:30 PMYES
Monday, Oct. 31Pacers7:30 PMYES, NBA TV
Brooklyn Nets schedule: A look at their top games in 2022-23

  • Wednesday, Oct. 26: @ Milwaukee Bucks
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9: New York Knicks
  • Sunday, Nov. 13: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • Tuesday, Nov. 22: @ Philadelphia 76ers
  • Sunday, Dec. 4: Boston Celtics
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21: Golden State Warriors
  • Thursday, Jan. 19: @ Phoenix Suns
  • Sunday, Jan. 22: @ Golden State Warriors
  • Friday, Mar. 3: @ Boston Celtics
  • Sunday, Apr. 9: Philadelphia 76ers

