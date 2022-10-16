Brooklyn Nets schedule and predictions

Brooklyn Nets schedule: Wednesday, October 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New Orleans Pelicans
|7:30 PM
|YES
- Point spread: Nets -3.5
- Moneyline: Nets -185; Pelicans +150
- Over/under: 230.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Nets 117, Pelicans 113
Brooklyn Nets roster and stats
- Record: 44-38, 7th in the Eastern Conference (2021-22)
- Playoffs: Lost to Boston Celtics in the first round (4-0)
- Offense: 9th in scoring, 11th in offensive rating
- Defense: 18th in scoring, 19th in defensive rating
Kevin Durant led the Nets in scoring at 29.9 points per game followed by Kyrie Irving (27.4 PPG). After being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden blockbuster, Andre Drummond led the team in rebounds at 10.3 per. Meanwhile, Durant also topped all Brooklyn Nets players with 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets depth chart
- Guard: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills
- Guard: Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner
- Forward: Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neal, Kessler Edwards, Kaiser Gates
- Forward: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren
- Center: Nicolas Claxton, Markieff Morris, Day’Ryon Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets schedule (October)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|Pelicans
|7:30 PM
|YES
|Friday, Oct. 21
|Raptors
|7:30 PM
|YES
|Monday, Oct. 24
|@ Grizzlies
|8:00 PM
|YES
|Wednesday, Oct. 26
|@ Bucks
|7:30 PM
|YES, ESPN
|Thursday, Oct. 27
|Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|YES, NBA TV
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|Pacers
|7:30 PM
|YES
|Monday, Oct. 31
|Pacers
|7:30 PM
|YES, NBA TV
Brooklyn Nets schedule: A look at their top games in 2022-23
- Wednesday, Oct. 26: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Wednesday, Nov. 9: New York Knicks
- Sunday, Nov. 13: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: @ Philadelphia 76ers
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Boston Celtics
- Wednesday, Dec. 21: Golden State Warriors
- Thursday, Jan. 19: @ Phoenix Suns
- Sunday, Jan. 22: @ Golden State Warriors
- Friday, Mar. 3: @ Boston Celtics
- Sunday, Apr. 9: Philadelphia 76ers