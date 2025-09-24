Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) didn’t take matters lightly when his name was mentioned on Jake Paul’s “5-year plan.”

“El Gallo” recently shared a written plan on social media and went into detail on some of his goals over the next five years. Some of which included becoming a world champion, beating Usyk, fighting on the moon, and starting a presidential campaign.

Good plan, @jakepaul. But I’m not here for 5th place — only first.

Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype. https://t.co/d0IuwLesKX — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) September 24, 2025

However, after Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) mentioned a victory against Usyk, the two-division undisputed champion thought it was time to give the social media sensation a reality check.

From the boxing ring to the MMA cage?

Paul is set to take on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match on Nov. 14. He defeated former WBC middleweight titleholder, Julio César Chávez Jr., by unanimous decision in June. Since his professional debut in 2020, the native of Cleveland, Ohio, has never been shy to call out some of the biggest names in the sport.

Usyk is coming off a dominant fifth-round knockout win against then-IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in July. He retained the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBO titles as he captured the undisputed heavyweight championship for the second time. “The Cat” previously reigned as the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in 2018.

Without a doubt, Usyk has cemented his legacy and sealed his ticket into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. It’s no secret what he is capable of against his opponents inside the ring. A transition into the octagon, with eight-ounce gloves, would be interesting to see.