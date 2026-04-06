Fight week is here, and the focus is on Tyson Fury as he returns to the ring after more than a year away. Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday, April 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The event features a 10-bout card promoted by The Ring and will stream live worldwide on Netflix as part of its growing live sports coverage.

Fury enters the bout with a 34-2-1 record and 24 knockouts. The former two-time heavyweight champion last fought in December 2024, when he lost two decisions to Oleksandr Usyk. He later announced his retirement but has since returned, preparing for this fight with a training camp in Thailand before heading back to the UK.

Makhmudov, 21-2 with 19 knockouts, brings power and pressure. The 32-year-old has built a reputation as a dangerous finisher, with most of his wins coming inside the distance. While Fury is the favorite, questions remain about his timing and sharpness after 16 months out of competition.

Tyson Fury Returns After Retirement Call

Fury’s return comes after what he described as his fifth and final retirement. Despite stepping away, the chance to fight again in front of a UK crowd played a key role in his decision.

This will be his first fight in Britain since 2022. In recent interviews, Fury has said he feels focused and motivated. He aims to show that he still belongs at the top of the heavyweight division.

The key factor will be how quickly he can settle into the fight. Long layoffs can affect timing, especially against an opponent who applies constant pressure.

Arslanbek Makhmudov Brings Power Threat

Makhmudov enters as a serious test rather than a routine comeback opponent. Known for his aggressive style, he looks to close the distance and land heavy shots early.

With 19 knockouts in 21 wins, his record shows clear stopping power. Analysts have described him as a dangerous puncher who can change a fight quickly.

If Fury shows signs of ring rust, Makhmudov could take advantage. That possibility adds tension to what might otherwise be seen as a comeback fight.

Undercard and Streaming Details

The undercard includes several notable matchups. Conor Benn faces Regis Prograis in the co-main event. Cruiserweights Jeamie Tshikeva and Richard Riakporhe meet in a domestic bout. Heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni also share the card.

Seven additional fights complete the lineup. The broadcast team includes presenter Anna Woolhouse alongside former world champions and analysts.

Main card ring walks are expected around 10 p.m. local time in London. The full event will stream globally on Netflix with no extra cost for subscribers.

As fight night approaches, attention stays on Fury. The outcome will answer a key question: can he return at a high level, or will Makhmudov take advantage of the long break? Either way, the heavyweight division will have its answer this weekend.