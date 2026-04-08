The long-running wait for a defining all-British heavyweight clash may finally be nearing its end. Tyson Fury has made his position clear ahead of his return to the ring, calling on Anthony Joshua to face him next and avoid any further delays.

Fury is scheduled to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his focus has already extended beyond that bout. After years of failed negotiations, injuries, and unexpected losses that disrupted plans, Fury is pushing for the fight to finally happen within the year if both fighters come through their next bouts.

Tyson Fury Urges Anthony Joshua to Make the Fight Happen Now

Fury did not hold back when discussing the long-delayed matchup. He pointed to the repeated setbacks that have stopped the fight from happening over the past decade.

“That fight was supposed to happen so many times over the last 10 years, but then someone has had one more fight in between, and someone has got knocked out or injured,” Fury told ESPN.

He made it clear he does not want history to repeat itself.

“I think we should get this fight on as soon as possible, in case something happens in between. The problem is, in heavyweight boxing, anything can go wrong; there are no easy fights. And if you get knocked upside down, it’s finished, it’s done. I want the fight next, and I am sure that AJ feels the same.”

Fury also addressed the possibility of Joshua facing Deontay Wilder instead. His stance was direct.

“Forget Wilder, the man is a shell of himself; forget anyone else.”

The message is clear. Fury wants no more delays, no interim fights, and no distractions from what he sees as the biggest fight available in the division.

Focus Remains on Makhmudov before Negotiations Begin

Despite his comments about Joshua, Fury is still preparing for his upcoming fight against Makhmudov. The bout marks his return after a 16-month break from competition.

“Let me get through Saturday, and then we will do the fight before the end of the year. I’ve been out of the ring longer than he [Joshua] has, 16 months out of the ring. Let’s do it, let’s dance.”

Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown, also confirmed that the immediate focus remains on the scheduled fight.

“We don’t talk about that business until this fight’s done, then we go straight in and talk about the business.”

Brown added that once the fight is completed and Fury comes through successfully, discussions will begin without delay.

“Once the fight’s finished and Tyson wins and everyone’s happy, his family is happy, and he’s happy, bring it on. Let’s see the fight. I like Anthony Joshua. I like AJ, I love Tyson Fury. We’re team Fury.”

Heavyweight Division Waits as Momentum Builds for Showdown

The potential fight between Fury and Joshua has been discussed for years. Both fighters held world titles at different points, but timing issues have consistently prevented a deal.

Brown believes the fight will happen, with only details left to resolve.

“Let’s see this fight. The World Cup final of boxing. It’s bigger than that … So let’s see it. I know who my money is on.”

He added that the main questions now concern timing and location rather than whether the fight will take place.

“I just feel that we’re going to see it. It’s not a question of when, it’s a question of how and when. Where’s it going to be?”

Possible venues have already been discussed, including large stadiums in the United Kingdom. The scale of the event is expected to match the long anticipation surrounding it.

Fury enters his next fight with a record of 34-2-1, while Makhmudov stands at 21-2. Joshua has not fought since December 2024 but remains linked to other potential matchups.

If all sides move forward without setbacks, the long-awaited clash between Fury and Joshua could finally take place before the end of the year.