Terence Crawford next fight: ‘Bud’ returns for super-fight in September

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The Terence Crawford next fight news is here, and the WBA 154-pound champion will move up two weight classes in a clash for the undisputed super middleweight championship in a generational clash on September 12.

Who will Terence Crawford fight next?

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA title in his junior middleweight debut last August. Now, he will attempt to become a five-division champion when he challenges Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for the 168-pound undisputed championship.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez on September 12

Crawford vs. Alvarez will headline a pay-per-view card on September 12

The undisputed super middleweight clash will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The card will air live on DAZN

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez preview

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

After months of calling out the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, “Bud” will finally get his opportunity to continue cementing his legacy. Will a new king be crowned in the 168-pound division?

Can Crawford adapt? After the four-division champion competed at 147 pounds from 2018 to 2023, he made his 154-pound debut in August 2024. In a narrow unanimous decision win over Madrimov, Crawford appeared to be a different fighter from the one who had dominated three divisions previously. He landed just 95 total punches, compared to the Uzbekistan native’s 84 total.

In eight contests at welterweight, the former 147-pound undisputed champion held stoppage wins over each of his eight opponents. Did weight play a factor?

Bigger leap in weight: Despite just one fight at junior middleweight, the Nebraska native will make a bigger climb up to 168 pounds. He will take on arguably the biggest name in boxing. And one of the most dominant champions that this generation has seen.

Alvarez is 11-0 at super middleweight, dating back to his 168-pound debut in December 2018. He became the first and only undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era in 2021. With a unanimous decision victory over William Scull for the IBF title last Saturday, Canelo made history. Becoming a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Can the Crawford of old emerge as he climbs even higher up the ladder?

The bottom line: Going by his last outing at 154 pounds, it remains to be seen how Crawford adapts to an additional 14 pounds in weight. But considering his immense talent, if anyone could move up and beat one of the best fighters in the world, “Bud” can.

What makes Terence Crawford so popular?

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In Terence Crawford’s 17-year professional career, he’s captured world championships in four weight classes. Lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight. He is one of only three boxers to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era.

Let’s take a look at some other key accolades “Bud” has achieved during his accomplished career.

Terence Crawford record: 41-0 (31 knockouts)

41-0 (31 knockouts) Through 41 professional fights, Crawford remains undefeated

He made his professional debut at age 20 in March 2008, with a first-round knockout victory

Crawford holds stoppage wins over former champions Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and Errol Spence Jr.

In 19 world title fights, Crawford has yet to taste defeat

Terence Crawford’s net worth

With a professional career spanning nearly two decades of fighting inside the ring, Crawford’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.